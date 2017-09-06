Film festival set

BAR HARBOR — Reel Pizza Cinerama presents the ninth annual “MIFF by-the-Sea,” a satellite program of the Maine International Film Festival (MIFF), Sept. 15-18.

MIFF, held each July in Waterville, is a presentation of the Maine Film Center. Curated by First Light Film Society, MIFF by-the-Sea brings a range of Maine-centric and international films to Mount Desert Island. This year’s event features 15 different programs, including documentaries and dramatic features and short films from both set in Maine locales and by Maine-based filmmakers, as well as films from Hungary, Argentina, Slovenia, Cuba, Germany, Norway, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Venezuela.

Offerings include a documentary about Henry David Thoreau, from an award-winning Maine filmmaker known as “Huey,” and one about Native American influence on rock and roll.

The feature film “The Sounding” is about a woman raised on a remote Maine island who speaks only her own language, which is based on Shakespeare’s words. A neurologist who was brought to the island to protect her decides to commit her to a psychiatric hospital, where she rebels.

Featured short films from Maine include a documentary about a food gleaning program in Brunswick and “Are You Really My Friend?” about a photographer who traveled the world on a project to meet all 626 of her Facebook friends.

MIFF by-the-Sea will welcome several of the filmmakers for discussions with the audience. International shorts include “Warsati,” a comedy from Saudi Arabia about an attack by an extremist group on a theater production.

This year’s MIFF by-the-Sea lineup includes the top three vote recipients from MIFF: one set in Maine, one about Mainers and one from Armenia. Also, a special edition of ImproVision, the humorous collaboration between Reel Pizza and ImprovAcadia, will be part of the festival.

On Friday afternoon, a public opening celebration to welcome the guest filmmakers will be held under a tent in the Reel Pizza parking lot and feature complimentary appetizers by Cas Olé, beverages from Atlantic Brewing and Bar Harbor Cellars, and music by MDI High School Jazz.

Descriptions of all the films are available online at Reel Pizza’s website, including a printable flyer, also found around the island at various locales. Advance tickets and discount passes are available at the Reel Pizza box office, which opens at 4:30 p.m. daily. Tickets also will be sold at the door before each screening.

Visit reelpizza.com/miff or call 288-3828.