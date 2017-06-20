Film about coal industry to screen

BAR HARBOR — “From the Ashes” will be shown by Reel Pizza Cinerama, 33 Kennebec Place, on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m.

The film, produced by RadicalMedia in 2017 in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, captures Americans in communities across the country as they wrestle with the legacy of the coal industry and what its future should be under the Trump administration. From Appalachia to the West’s Powder River Basin, the film goes beyond the rhetoric of the “war on coal” to present compelling and often heartbreaking stories about what’s at stake for our economy, health and climate.

The film will be introduced by Doreen Stabinsky, professor of global environmental politics at College of the Atlantic.

This film screening kicks off the 2017 Sierra Club Environmental Film Series that runs through October 2017. In partnership with the Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club, Reel Pizza offers this environmental film and speaker series free of charge. Visit www.reelpizza.net.