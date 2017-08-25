Fashion is theme of art walk

BAR HARBOR — Visitors are asked to “don [their] fancy best or funkiest” for the Bar Harbor Art Walk on Friday, Sept. 1, from 6-9 p.m. A prewalk tour of The Criterion Theatre, at 35 Cottage St., will take place from 5-6 p.m.

“Fashion wasn’t what you wore some place anymore; it was the whole reason for going,” said Andy Warhol. The reason for attending the September art walk is to help create a townwide live art showcase.

Those who wear their “fancy best or funkiest” may earn prizes presented by the “art walk fashion police” as they stroll the sidewalks and participating venues.

Strollers can start at Boyce’s Boutique, where Maine-made fashion includes a product launch of two new brands. Also on West Street, Art on West will host Maine artist Linda Stearns’ demonstration of silk painting and scarf tying. Next door at The Naked Blueberry, artist Alison Dibble’s oil paintings will be on display.

At A Little Mad, in the courtyard between Main and Cottage Streets, visitors will discover handcrafted jewelry and unique handbag lines. Right next door, Hush will celebrate fall fashion with ponchos, leggings, sweaters and scarves. Cottage Street’s Simply Natural will have vintage newly adorned straw hats by Deb Waters.

Another new shop along the art walk this month is It’s A ME Thing on Firefly Lane. Walkers will find local and international gifts and clothing along with a showing of Bar Harbor artist Greg Mason Burn’s abstract art.

Sagegrass Gallery on Main Street will showcase clothing, including SnoSkins and Amma Designs, both made in the USA. Also on Main Street, Island Artisans will feature a selection of woven work by Richard Hill. Choco-Latte and Acadia Frameworks will feature photography.

Down Mount Desert Street, The Shop by Anne Woodman will feature her handmade jewelry and accessories. A few doors down will be fresh flowers, clothing and jewelry at Queen Anne’s Flower Shop & Evergreen Pottery. At Argosy Gallery, there will be the delicate Maine paintings of Boston artist Lucia deLeiris and elegant fare for the elegantly attired.

Also on Mount Desert Street, at D’Alessio Gallery, this local artist will paint live on a 10-by-10-foot canvas. Next door, Eclipse Gallery will celebrate the upcoming Acadia Night Sky Festival by featuring Ugone and Thomas’s Night Sky series.

At Spruce & Gussy, handmade bags by local artisan Autumn Soares are functional, fashionable art. Acadia Image Art will feature the artwork of owner Christina Stavnesli, who paints realistic scenes of Acadia and Mount Desert Island in various media. The Abbe Museum will feature traditional and nontraditional Native American jewelry. The Jesup Memorial Library will feature artist France Hilbert’s works from Paris to New York to Mount Desert Island in the Gladys Franklin O’Neil room.

The September Art Walk poster was designed by Russell D’Alessio.

Visit www.artwalkbarharbor.com.