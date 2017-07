MOUNT DESERT — Face painting for children will be offered by a group of local artists at the Northeast Harbor Library on Monday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m.

“Ms. Robin” and staffer Kate Young will staff a DIY-type photo booth to capture the transformations. Chilren can play lawn games or listen to a read aloud while they wait for a turn at the face painting stations.

This event is free and open to the public.