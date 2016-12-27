BAR HARBOR — The MDI Skatepark Association (MDISA), ArtWaves and Choco-Latte present an art show featuring outdoor and extreme sports in January and February. Proceeds from the “Extreme Art! for the Skatepark” group art show will be split between the local artists and MDISA, the group building a public skate park at the town athletic fields.

“In the past we have done ‘All Decked Out’ events featuring blank skate decks designed by artists,” Katie Churchill of MDISA and ArtWaves said. “For this show, we are opening up the criteria to include more than just skateboarding and skate decks including all forms of art: 2-D, 3-D, photography, painting, jewelry, sculpture, etc.”

An artists’ reception is set for Friday, Jan. 6, from 4-6 p.m.

“Extreme Art! for the Skatepark” will be on display at the café, 240 Main St., through the end of February.

MDISA has been working for several years towards the goal of building a permanent structure that can be used for skateboarding, BMX biking, inline skating or scooter riding. Groundwork was done in the fall by Harold MacQuinn Inc, and construction of the concrete park is set to begin in the spring.

The group continues to fundraise and also is selling engraved bricks for the walkway leading to the park.

Contact Churchill at [email protected] or call 664-3016.