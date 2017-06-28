Exhibit explores island’s past

CRANBERRY ISLES — The Great Cranberry Island Historical Society (GCIHS) will hold an open house at the Cranberry House on Sunday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

This year’s new exhibit brings the island’s maritime history to life by examining the transatlantic and Caribbean voyages of a 19th-century Great Cranberry Island family. Meltiah J. Richardson’s nautical charts, dating from the mid-1800s, plot the family’s voyages aboard their three-mast schooner, Carrie M. Richardson.

Open house activities include fiddle music with Ralph Stanley at 10 a.m.; an exhibition tour at 10:30 a.m.; a community meeting for strategic planning for GCIHS and CIRT from 11 a.m. to noon; Slip-n-Slide for children from 11 a.m. to noon; a citizen appreciation celebration at 12 p.m.; and a light luncheon and ice cream sundaes at 12:30 p.m.