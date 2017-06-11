Exhibit celebrates 50 Smart years

MOUNT DESERT — A retrospective show at the Northeast Harbor Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Smart Studio. A reception for the show, up through July, is planned for the Mellon Room on Thursday, July 20, from 5-7 p.m.

Business was different 50 years ago when Smart Studio opened in Northeast Harbor. “We opened from 9 a.m. to noon during the week, as there were very few tourists back then,” said founder Wini Smart.

Afternoons were devoted to painting on location to replenish the gallery, with five children in tow. “Mom would take us to her favorite painting spots around MDI. She would paint, and we would picnic, explore, fish and play,” said daughter Gail Cleveland.

Works on display will include loaned paintings from collectors.

