Event celebrates wonders of seeds

BAR HARBOR — A Spring Seed Spectacular will take place at the George B. Dorr Museum at College of the Atlantic on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Geared toward children ages 2 through 10, this celebration of the seed features a seed-themed relay race, gardening, facts and figures about seeds, and seed snacks.

Seeds are the vessels that carry plant life, and there are many opportunities to explore them. From weeds to flowers to trees, from microscopic algae to humongous redwoods, there are more than 300,000 identified plants on planet Earth, and each started with a seed.

“Sometimes we get to see plants as tiny saplings, fighting for sunshine, space and water, and sometimes we see plants that are older than anything we have ever encountered before, like the wise and quiet bristlecone pines,” said Kira West, COA student and event organizer. “Plants make the world go ‘round. Just think about it – it’s not called planet Earth for no reason!”

A donation of $2 per child is suggested. Pre-registration is not necessary. Contact Kira West at [email protected] or 288-5395 for more information. Seeds, fruit and nuts will be available for snacks. Bring your own water bottles.

The museum is located on the College of the Atlantic campus at 105 Eden St.