Ethiopia topic of Seura talk

BAR HARBOR — Barbara Seura will talk about her trip to Ethiopia at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.

“I have never been anywhere quite like Ethiopia. Here, history, nature and culture are inextricably intertwined,” she wrote.

Seura will share pictures of her time in the country trekking across the Simien and Bale mountains, high above sea level, and exploring the Danakil Depression, one of the lowest points on earth. She will feature what she saw in between, including deserts, canyons, savannahs, vast lakes, plateaus and national parks.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].