‘Elusive heron’ subject of carving course

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — American bitterns will be the subject of a nine-week carving course at the Wendell Gilley Museum running on Saturdays, Oct. 7 through Dec. 9, from 1-4 p.m.

Under the guidance of Carver-in-Residence Steve Valleau, both novice and experienced carvers can sculpt this elusive heron. A marsh-dwelling bird with earth-tone streaking, the American bittern is a master at blending into the reeds of its habitat.

Valleau has taught carving for more than 30 years and will share techniques for carving, texturing and painting so participants can transform a wooden bird blank into a graceful finished work. The bitterns and other works by local carvers will be displayed at the Gilley Museum in December.

The course costs $80 with a current Wendell Gilley Museum membership. Space is limited to 10 carvers. Bird blank and base are provided with the class, and tools are available at the museum.

Through the end of September, introductory carving lessons are available Tuesday through Fridays at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Contact the Wendell Gilley Museum at 244-7555 or [email protected].

The Wendell Gilley Museum celebrates the life and work of Wendell Gilley, a pioneer in the field of decorative bird carving. To inspire appreciation of the visual arts, engagement in artistic creativity and respect and care for the natural world, the museum teaches the art of bird carving and presents art exhibitions and educational programs with a special focus on people, nature and art.