Eliot, Rivers book explores Little Long Pond

MOUNT DESERT — Storyteller Sam Eliot and photographer John Rivers will talk about their book, “Little Long Pond: A Field Guide to Four Seasons,” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m.

Inspired by a lifelong passion for the pond and motivated by David Rockefeller’s gift of 1,000 acres to the Mount Desert Land & Garden Preserve in 2015, island residents Eliot and Rivers began working on the book.

The book provides information about the pond, including scientific and personal observations, and a wide array of photographs taken in all seasons by local photographers Rivers, Kenn Chandler and Tom Lawrence.

With support from the directors of Greenrock Corporation and the preserve, as well as members of the Rockefeller family, the authors produced a volume that celebrates a place that is like no other in Mount Desert. Chapters have been written by local experts, including Anne Funderburk (history), Duane Braun (geology), Linda Gregory (botany) and Rich McDonald (ornithology). During this process, they learned about the natural cycles that contribute to eutrophication, the overenrichment of a body of water usually by agricultural runoff from land, and asked Steve Katona to contribute a final chapter, “The Life Cycle of a Pond.”

The authors will speak about the pond, the creation of the book and some of the environmental and ethical questions about the pond’s future. The book is currently available locally from McGraths in Northeast Harbor and the authors, 276-3665. The authors will have copies for sale and signing at the talk.