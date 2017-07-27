Thursday - Jul 27, 2017
An electric car built in 1992, a Detroit Electric owned by Bill Lillie, will be visiting the Seal Cove Auto Museum on July 29. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM

Electrics in focus

July 27, 2017

TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum will celebrate electric cars from 100 years ago and the present on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Today’s electrics will be celebrated with the unveiling of the museum’s new Tesla Wall Connectors as a part of Tesla’s Destination Charging program.

Electric cars of the past will be celebrated with a rendezvous of the museum’s 1920 Detroit Electric with a 1922 Detroit Electric owned by Bill Lillie of Gales Ferry, Conn.

Visitors will learn about these early electrics; view demonstrations of a 100-year-old electric car battery and of the 1922 Detroit’s original charger; and go for rides in the museum’s Detroit Electric, weather permitting.

Contact the museum at 244-9242 or [email protected].

 