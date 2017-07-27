Electrics in focus

TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum will celebrate electric cars from 100 years ago and the present on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Today’s electrics will be celebrated with the unveiling of the museum’s new Tesla Wall Connectors as a part of Tesla’s Destination Charging program.

Electric cars of the past will be celebrated with a rendezvous of the museum’s 1920 Detroit Electric with a 1922 Detroit Electric owned by Bill Lillie of Gales Ferry, Conn.

Visitors will learn about these early electrics; view demonstrations of a 100-year-old electric car battery and of the 1922 Detroit’s original charger; and go for rides in the museum’s Detroit Electric, weather permitting.

Contact the museum at 244-9242 or [email protected].