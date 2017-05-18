‘El Camino’ documentary to be screened

BAR HARBOR — The documentary “Looking for Infinity: El Camino” will be screened at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

El Camino de Santiago, or the Way of Saint James, is one of the oldest and most popular spiritual pilgrimages, undertaken by over 200,000 people every year. Many of these pilgrims claim to experience a rebirth on the path from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port to Santiago de Compostela, which is often considered metaphorical for the journey from cradle to grave. It is against this backdrop that the documentary was created.

“Since the dawn of civilization, humans have aspired to comprehend the experience of being alive. The yearning for this understanding has manifested itself in many forms throughout the millennia, one of them being the pilgrimage,” said the film’s producers.

“Long distance trekking affords people the freedom to escape the framework of their everyday lives and to gain a deeper understanding of themselves. With the ever-intensifying relationship between humanity and technology, we are deprived of the sense of connection that we need to be healthy and happy. In an age characterized by illnesses of the mind, there is a need for new frameworks, better able to provide sanctuary for the human soul.”

“The film offers insight into the pilgrim’s journey, seeking to probe some of the timeless questions confronting humanity. The journey starts with the first step on a path of over 500 miles – walking, sleeping, eating, life once again becomes simplified to its essential nature.”

Evoking the time, space and great patience walking the Camino requires, “Looking for Infinity: El Camino” holds up a mirror to the audience, while providing the inspiration to take the first step.

“A beautiful, sincere and gentle work for those who want to savour life and slow down to see it,” said the Blue Mountain Australia Supporters of the Camino.

Aaron C. Leaman’s film will offer something for former pilgrims and inspiration to a new generation of mindful walkers.

Tickets cost $8 for balcony, $7 for orchestra and $6 for students or seniors in the orchestra.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor's nonprofit historic movie house and performing arts venue, bringing the best in entertainment to the MDI community.