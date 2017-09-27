Early Eastwood classic to be screened

BAR HARBOR — The spaghetti western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” will be shown at The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. The screening is an effort to bring classic programming back to the big screen.

Starring Clint Eastwood and directed by Sergio Leone, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” follows the story of three gunslingers competing to find fortune amid the violent chaos of the American Civil War. The term “spaghetti western” is used to describe movies typically made by Italian directors in Europe. Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased in advance at criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before show time.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit historic performing arts and movie venue located at 35 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.