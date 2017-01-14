DVD Review: Jason Bourne

Observing Matt Damon’s character once again tearing the lid off CIA black ops’ skullduggery, we wondered if, after all the sequels, can there possibly be a single ugly secret left in Langley?

Our hero, Jason, the humorless amnesiac and government-groomed assassin, is once again bringing down the temple. This would be the same top secret temple he brought down in “The Bourne Identity” (2002), “The Bourne Supremacy” (2004) and “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007). “The Bourne Legacy” (2012) doesn’t count because Matt Damon wasn’t in it.

He nearly wasn’t in this one. In May 2007, just before the release of “The Bourne Ultimatum,” Matt said he was done with Jason.

“We have ridden that horse as far as we can,” Damon said.

(Cue sound of horse whinny.)

“Jason Bourne” is not bad. It’s just unnecessary. But — truth to tell — it’s diverting as hell.

The plot device continues to be bad apples running the CIA and Tommy Lee Jones as the agency director is the McIntosh of bad apples. Alicia Vikander (she was Ava in “Ex Machina” and Gerda in “The Danish Girl”) is the more sympathetic — and much better looking — CIA officer. She’s a company gal but, unlike her boss, believes Jason can be brought back into the fold. Tommy Lee is more of a sanction-with-extreme-prejudice kind of guy. His go-to guy for sanctioning is known simply as “the asset.” The French actor Vincent Cassel is quite good as the amoral hit man.

Paul Greengrass, who directed “Supremacy” and “Ultimatum,” is back with his breathless, on-the-run pacing ideal for fist fights and car chases, of which there is a never-ending stream.

Julia Stiles returns as Nicky Parsons — once a callow case officer, now a virtuous hacktivist bent of exposing the agency’s black ops’ misdeeds. Unfortunately (spoiler alert) an encounter with the asset goes badly for her. So Nicky won’t be back for the next sequel. But Jason takes out said asset and several others who merit sudden death. He, at any rate, will be available for the next installment which, should we be asked, might be titled “Bourne Again.”