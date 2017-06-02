‘Driving Miss Norma’ authors to speak at Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle will bring their book “Driving Miss Norma: One Family’s Journey Saying ‘Yes’ to Living” to the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m.

The book recounts the couple’s yearlong journey with Bauerschmidt’s 90-year-old mother, Norma Jean Bauerschmidt, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer just two days after the death of her husband of 67 years. Instead of seeking treatment, “Miss Norma” decided to hit the road with her son and daughter-in-law and their poodle, Ringo. The yearlong, cross-country journey made her an international sensation, with 500,000 people following her on Facebook.

Stop by stop, state by state, they meet countless people from all walks of life – strangers who become fast friends and who welcome them with kindness and open hearts. Miss Norma’s journey included a stop on Mount Desert Island, and one of the people Miss Norma met along the way is Lisa Horsch Clark of Tremont, who is included in the book and will introduce Bauerschmidt and Liddle at their talk.

With each passing mile (and one educational visit to a cannabis dispensary), Miss Norma’s health improves and conversations that had once been taboo begin to unfold. The three bond in ways they never had before, and their definitions of home, family and friendship expand.

The book is “[an] endearing memoir … [that] offers profound insights into how we choose to live,” wrote Publishers Weekly. Kirkus Reviews said, “depicting the ageless human capacity to learn and grow, the author celebrates life and offers a heartfelt vision of what dying a good death really means. An uplifting and life-affirming memoir.”

Norma Jean Bauerschmidt passed away in October of 2016 having inspired thousands and sparking a debate about what the end of life should look like. Bauerschmidt and Liddle are professional nomads who retired by the age of 50 to travel cross-country full-time in their trailer with Ringo.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. This talk also is co-sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].