Doiron brings eighth Bowditch book to Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Bestselling Maine author Paul Doiron will return to the Jesup Memorial Library with “Knife Creek,” the eighth book in his award-winning Mike Bowditch series, on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. The Jesup is one of the first stops on Doiron’s book tour.

In “Knife Creek,” Maine Game Warden Bowditch is tasked with shooting invasive feral hogs that are tearing up the forest in his district, when he makes a horrific discovery: a dead baby buried in a shallow grave. Even more disturbing: evidence suggests the infant was the child of a young woman who was presumed to have died four years earlier after she disappeared from a group rafting trip. As Bowditch assists the reopened investigation, he begins to suspect that some of his neighbors aren’t who they seem to be. When violence strikes close to home, he realizes that his unknown enemies will stop at nothing to keep their terrible secrets.

“This solid eighth entry in the Mike Bowditch series, following ‘Widowmaker,’ is full of strong characters, great dialogue and Doiron’s signature command of the rugged and natural Maine setting,” wrote Booklist.

Doiron is the former editor-in-chief of “Down East: The Magazine of Maine.” A native of Maine, he attended Yale University, where he graduated with a degree in English, and he holds a master’s in creative writing from Emerson College. The first book in the Bowditch series, “Poacher’s Son” won the Barry award and the Strand award for Best First Novel, and was nominated for the Edgar, Anthony and Macavity awards in the same category. He lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife, Kristen Lindquist. Visit pauldoiron.com.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust also is a co-sponsor of this event. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].