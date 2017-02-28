Diverse artworks celebrate Women’s History Month

MOUNT DESERT — An exhibit of diverse work from over 20 local artists will be on display at the Northeast Harbor Library throughout Women’s History Month, in March.

Artists were asked to consider a theme, “Creating Connections,” in choosing art to show. Generation to generation, neighbor to neighbor or island to island, women have woven much of the fabric that creates connections and communities. The exhibit aims to answer these questions: How did they accomplish this historically? How does this happen today in our Mount Desert Island community? In what ways are you a creator and keeper of the connections?

This is a living exhibit; the library will accept more work throughout the month of March. Contact Kate to be included. See the front desk, call 276-3333 or email [email protected].

The exhibit is part of the Women’s History Project, a partnership of the Bass Harbor Memorial, Jesup Memorial, Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor Public libraries that celebrates Women’s History Month.