TREMONT — An open discussion of the work of E.B. White, part of a celebration of the author, will take place at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m.

Patrons are invited to bring a favorite quote or passage from any genre of White’s writing – five minutes maximum – to help explore why people love and still read White’s writing.

Poet, teacher and writer Candice Stover will lead the discussion. Call the library at 244-3798.