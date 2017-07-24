Directions Fine Craft Show returns

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Craft Guild’s 42nd annual Mount Desert Island Directions Fine Craft Show will take place at the Atlantic Oceanside Event Center, 119 Eden St., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 28-30.

Together with the guild’s established member artisans, the Directions show will bring new exhibitors to Bar Harbor. New member Joel Hokkanen, a woodworker from Rockport, will exhibit his one-of-a-kind lamps. Inspired by the curves and lines in nature, Hokkanen’s wood-and-glass lighting brings a warm glow and sculptural accent to the home.

“My end-goal for any project is a piece that feels organic and natural. I look for beauty inherent in shape and form, rather than added ornamentation,” said Hokkanen.

Other first-time juried exhibitors at the Directions show include Jennifer Armstrong (fiber), Tim and Liza Fisher (wood and clay) and Catherine Worthington (fiber).

Returning guild artisan and ceramist Jonathan White of South Portland said, “I see beauty in both natural and industrial objects. A steel mill furnace being reclaimed by rust is as pleasing to me as the first fiddleheads of spring pushing from the ground.” This duality is evident in his sculpture and pottery, both in his design and rich, flowing matte glazes.

Guild members will display their handcrafted objects inside the event center as well as under a large tent outdoors on the lawn. Fine craft in wood, metal, clay, fiber, glass and mixed media will be shown. The show will be open Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs $5; those under 18 enter for free.

Email [email protected] , call 401-935-6704 or visit mainecraftsguild.com.