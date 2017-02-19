Dinner to benefit animal shelter

ELLSWORTH — A dinner to benefit the Hancock County SPCA will take place at The Cellar Bistro on Monday, Feb. 27, from 4-9 p.m.

A special four-course menu will be served for $48 per person, with half of that price going to the animal shelter.

The menu includes the diner’s choice of appetizers, entrees and dessert with a special gift from the SPCA. Entrée choices include baked stuffed haddock, steak tips, Greek chicken or Cellar vegetarian.

“We are so grateful to Joe and the Cellar Bistro for hosting this fundraiser for our shelter,” said Jamie O’Keefe, president of the SPCA’s board of directors. “This is an opportunity to enjoy amazing food while helping the dogs and cats in the SPCA’s care.”

Reservations are required. Call The Cellar Bistro at 669-6439.

Since opening the doors of its expanded shelter in 2010, the nonprofit organization has found homes for hundreds of surrendered, abandoned and stray animals.