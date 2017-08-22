Din and Tonics on the rocks of MDI

BAR HARBOR — The Harvard Din & Tonics will perform at St. Saviour’s Church on Saturday, Aug. 26, and at the Somesville Union Meeting House on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 2-3 p.m. both days.

The Din & Tonics are Harvard College’s premier jazz a cappella group, founded in 1979. They are known for the close harmonies, quick-witted choreography and zany humor that they work into their performances.

Over the years, they have sung for many public figures, including former President Bill Clinton, jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald and most recently, composer John Williams.

Admission costs $7. Anyone who would like to reserve tickets should email [email protected], specifying their name and which show.