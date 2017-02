TREMONT — Due to the condition of ice on local ponds the annual Tremont Consolidated School Ice Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled but prizes will be awarded and games for kids will take place in the school gym from 4-6 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available. Prizes include an ice auger, cord of firewood and airplane rides.

Kids can “fish” for magnetic fish to win prizes.

Entry fee is $5.