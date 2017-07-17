Dennen to bring music, environmental message to Criterion

BAR HARBOR — California singer-songwriter Brett Dennen will play at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. as part of his Northeast Vacationer Series.

“This tour is focused on vacation spots with natural water features like beaches, lakes, rivers, bays and, of course, the ocean. Along with catching a show in the evening, you can join me in the daytime for some activities that combine having fun outdoors with environmental stewardship,” said Dennen. The details of a local environmental clean-up will be released soon.

Dennen is a guitarist, vocalist and lyricist who pushes for social change through his music. He has been called timeless by John Mayer and has toured with the John Butler Trio, John Mayer and Rodrigo y Gabriela. His most recent release is “Por Favor,” an intimate and revealing new album that strips Dennen to his core as a songwriter with nothing to hide.

“Brett Dennen’s smart, narrative and vulnerable lyrics and overall philosophy of using his art form to push for goodness and social change make him the perfect artist to showcase in our space,” said Kristin Leffler, Criterion media manager.

General admission tickets cost $28 for balcony, $22 for the front section and $18 for general orchestra. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre. Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house, is located at 35 Cottage St. The theater has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.