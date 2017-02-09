David Crosby to play at Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Singer-songwriter and social justice activist David Crosby will perform at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m. as part of a spring tour.

Crosby is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, inducted as a member of both the iconic folk-rock band The Byrds and the famous Woodstock-era defining group Crosby, Stills & Nash, known for vocal harmonies, stellar musicianship and timeless songs.

“David Crosby is a living legend in the world of music, poetry and activism, all of which we could use right about now,” said Criterion Director Heather Martin.

Joining Crosby on tour will be five musical friends: James Raymond on keys, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keys and vocals.

Crosby is in the midst of an incredibly creative and powerful period. He will perform music from his recent solo album “Croz” and the soon-to-be-released album “Sky Trails,” along with some of his greatest hits.

Tickets, which range in price from $50 to $75 depending on seat section, can be purchased at www.criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.