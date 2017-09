BAR HARBOR — The artwork of Blue Hill painter Heidi Daub will be featured at Island Artisans, 99 Main St., through December.

“Daub’s meditative and dynamic abstractions reflect her involvement in various artistic disciplines and her reverence for the natural world,” a press release said.

In Maine since 1984, Daub exhibits her paintings throughout New England and online. Her paintings are in private and corporate collections nationally.

Contact Island Artisans at [email protected] or 288-4214.