Dance to benefit animal shelter

BAR HARBOR—The Crown Vics, a local rockabilly band, will perform at a “cabin fever” dance at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7:30-11 p.m. to benefit the SPCA of Hancock County.

Tickets cost $15 each or $25 for two and can be purchased in advance or at the door. For information, call the SPCA at 667-8088. All of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the SPCA. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

Atlantic Oceanside also is offering a “stay and play” package for $119, which includes two tickets, overnight accommodations and breakfast for two people. To make reservations at the Atlantic Oceanside, call 288-5801.

Located at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton, the SPCA animal shelter is a nonprofit organization that cares for and finds new homes for surrendered and abandoned dogs and cats.