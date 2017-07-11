Dahlin to debut

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Emilia Dahlin will make her Mount Desert Island concert debut at the American Legion on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m.

With a voice that defies the size of her body and with strong storytelling sensibilities, Dahlin weaves tales (complete with Greek myths, robotic messiahs, epic floods and tax evaders) with raw, rootsy folk and vintage jazz vocals.

Born on a small farm south of Boston to a musical instrument-collecting father and accordion-playing mother, Dahlin started piano formally at the age of five and trained classically for the next 13 years. It was Christmas Day 1996 when Dahlin decided she wanted to play the guitar. She went up to the attic, pulled out a warped and worn guitar that once belonged to her great-grandfather and started to play.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 at the door or in advance at Eventbrite.com. The event is sponsored by the Village Green Arts Association with proceeds to be used for the renovation of the American Legion Hall. Visit villagegreenarts.com or call 619-4331.