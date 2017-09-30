Cruise to tour island history

MOUNT DESERT — A guided history cruise aboard Sea Princess will depart the Northeast Harbor marina on Friday, Oct. 13, at 1:15 p.m.

The tour will visit scenes of the past in the Great Harbor and Somes Sound, past islands, cliffs, harbors and communities with stories to tell. Tim Garrity, executive director of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society, will narrate the cruise.

Passengers will see the remnants of the great volcano that first formed the island and evidence of the glaciers that polished the mountaintops to smooth granite. A turn around East Bunker Ledge will reveal 18th-century stories of how it got its official and unofficial names. Sea Princess will visit the site of the Norwood Cove battle that took place during the War of 1812 and the place of the Champlain Society’s first encampment on the shore of Somes Sound.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at AcadiaChamber.com.

The cruise is presented as part of SW Harbor Week, 10 days of tours, concerts, tastings, talks and demonstrations centered in Southwest Harbor and the surrounding area.