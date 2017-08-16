Cruise to boost History Trust

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society will host a Great Summer Cruise on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m.

The cruise will benefit the History Trust, an islandwide initiative to preserve the archives of many collecting organizations throughout the region and to engage the public in common history.

Departing from the Bar Harbor Town Pier at 1 West St., the cruise around MDI will include a host of local storytellers, including ecologist John Anderson on the natural history of the coast, storyteller Dennis Damon on Ruth Moore, historian Bob Pyle on the great wars of the 20th century, comedian Shlomit Auciello on fishing communities and photographer Will Greene on Acadia through the camera lens. Celtic fiddler Jennifer Torrance will play tunes from the maritimes. Soups and chowders will be served along with a historically inspired cocktail.