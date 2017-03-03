Criterion hosts ‘Beauty and the Beast’ photo contest

BAR HARBOR — A community photo contest will be held to celebrate the premiere of the new adaptation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at The Criterion Theatre on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m.

Community members are invited to submit photo recreations of their favorite scene from the original Disney animated film. Selected entries will be included in the preshow reel during the film’s run, and the winner will receive two free movie entries.

“We’re excited to screen this new adaptation of a Disney classic,” said Media Manager Kristin Leffler. “As a community theater, we strive to include a fun, participatory aspect to our events, and we look forward to seeing and sharing the creativity of local residents through this photo contest.”

Photos can be sent to Kristin Leffler at [email protected] by Monday, March 13.