Tuesday - Aug 08, 2017
"Creature from the Black Lagoon" will play at The Criterion on Aug. 12. IMAGE COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL INTERNATIONAL

‘Creature’ to kick off Criterion film series

August 8, 2017 on Entertainment, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — The classic monster horror film “Creature from the Black Lagoon” will be shown at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.

The film is part of the Criterion’s new Projector Club Picks program in which Criterion business members sponsor a movie of their choice to screen for the community. This screening is sponsored by Mount Desert Island Real Estate.

Tickets cost $7 and are available at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before show time.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit historic performing arts and movie space dedicated to bringing the best in entertainment to the community. Visit criteriontheatre.org.

