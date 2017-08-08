‘Creature’ to kick off Criterion film series

BAR HARBOR — The classic monster horror film “Creature from the Black Lagoon” will be shown at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.

The film is part of the Criterion’s new Projector Club Picks program in which Criterion business members sponsor a movie of their choice to screen for the community. This screening is sponsored by Mount Desert Island Real Estate.

Tickets cost $7 and are available at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before show time.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit historic performing arts and movie space dedicated to bringing the best in entertainment to the community. Visit criteriontheatre.org.