‘Creating Connections’ exhibit, reception to celebrate Women’s History Month

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — During the month of March, women of all ages will exhibit in a “Creating Connections”-themed show at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Their pieces include personal items from their families’ heritage as well as original creations. This community show ranges from photographs, letters and artifacts to paintings, sculpture, jewelry, textiles and multi-media displays. Some of the artwork may be purchased, and a portion of those proceeds will benefit the library and Women’s History Project programs.

A “Creating Connections” exhibit reception will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to meet friends, neighbors, classmates and family at this winter gathering celebrating connections. Refreshments will be served, and music will be provided by guitarist Andrew Trepanier. Call the library at 244-7065.

Again this year, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Jesup Memorial Library and Northeast Harbor Library also will hold exhibits in March on the same theme, “Creating Connections,” in celebration of Women’s History Month.