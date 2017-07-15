Cray to play at the Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Blues singer and guitarist Robert Cray will play at The Criterion Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m.

Cray has been walking the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades with five Grammy wins and over 20 albums. During the ‘90s, the Cray Band was featured in concert with artists like Eric Clapton, the Stones, John Lee Hooker, BB King and Bonnie Raitt, who declared that the band leader is “an original; he’s passionate, he’s a badass and puts on one of the best shows you’ll ever see.”

For his latest project, “Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm,” the Blues Hall of Fame member traveled to Memphis with his friend, Grammy Award-winning producer Steve Jordan, to make a classic soul album with Hi Rhythm, the band that helped create the sound.

Premium seats in the balcony and front center orchestra sections cost $60, while general orchestra seats cost $40. Tickets will be available exclusively to Criterion members starting at 10 a.m. on July 31. General public sales commence at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1. Tickets can be purchased at criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.