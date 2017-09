CRANBERRY ISLES — The Heliker-LaHotan Foundation on Great Cranberry Island welcomes folk musician and storyteller Ian Moore for an afternoon of sea shanties and Appalachian fiddle tunes on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The show begins at 4:30 p.m.

The suggested donation is $10. Admission for kids is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Call the Heliker-LaHotan Foundation at 244-7772 or visit www.heliker-lahotan.org.