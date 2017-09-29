Cox to speak about 1947 fire

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sean Cox, a native of Mount Desert Island, will give an illustrated talk about the fire of 1947 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1:30 p.m.

He will discuss the devastation this fire caused and the notoriety it received from around the world. He also will explore the many changes Mount Desert Island has experienced in the 70 years since the fire.

Cox was raised on Mount Desert Island, graduated from MDI High School and earned a bachelor’s in history from The University of Maine in Orono. Cox spent many seasons as a park ranger in Acadia, teaching about island history. He recently wrote his undergraduate thesis on George Dorr’s efforts to create Acadia National Park.

Audience members who remember the fire or have stories that have been passed down to them are welcome to share them. Call the library at 244-7065.