Course preps students for outdoor emergencies

MOUNT DESERT — A Wilderness First Responder (WFR) course for outdoor enthusiasts will be hosted by the Acadia Leadership Institute at Camp Beech Cliff, 264 Beech Hill Road, from Saturday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with one evening class.

This immersive 80-hour course certifies participants to a national standard for three years on a vast majority of medical emergencies that may happen while recreating away from the reach of standard emergency medical services. It is the benchmark for leading groups outdoors, but appropriate for hunters as well.

The course costs $675, with an additional fee if lodging is needed.

Visit www.campbeechcliff.org or email [email protected].