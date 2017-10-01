Course to explore ancient, modern shamanism

MOUNT DESERT — Richard Parker will lead a free course in shamanism based on the writings of Hank Wesselman at the Northeast Harbor Library on six Saturdays from Oct. 28 through Dec. 9, from 9:30-11 a.m. There will be no class the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“Shamanism is not a religion but the original human spiritual path, ubiquitous in all cultures of the world,” said a press release. “Practiced for millennia before the advent of ‘modern religions,’ current shamanic practice continues to be a meaningful path for many today.”

According to Wesselman, “Mythology reveals that shamanic experiences serve as catalysts that encourage us to grow beyond the known and engage in an adventurous quest into the unknown, into the world of things hidden.”

This six-week reading/discussion course will focus on two of Hank Wesselman’s recent books. Wesselman is a paleoanthropologist and shamanic teacher, known for “The Spiritwalker Trilogy,” “Spirit Medicine” and other works.

The class will begin with Wesselman’s most recent book, “The Re-Enchantment” (2016). This look at ancient and modern shamanism is a broad introduction with some provocative ideas about religion and modern times. In the second half of our course, the discussion will focus on Wesselman’s account of the teachings of his friend and mentor, Hale Makua (1938-2004), the Hawaiian kahuna and wisdom keeper, in “The Bowl of Light” (2011).

An opportunity to experience some introductory shamanic meditation techniques may be offered.

Parker holds a doctorate in education from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree from Dartmouth College, and bachelor’s degrees in religion and English from Middlebury College. For over 40 years, he has been teaching religion and literature. With a lifetime of religious and spiritual study and practice, Parker has studied with Wesselman over four separate, weeklong intensive trainings during the last two years.

