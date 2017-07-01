Coughs honored

BAR HARBOR — The late Sonny and Sylvia Cough are the inaugural members of the Jesup Memorial Library’s Anchor & Chart Society. Their induction was celebrated at an event on May 22 featuring family and friends who shared stories of the couple who were devoted to making Bar Harbor a better place.

The Anchor & Chart Society was created to honor those who make exceptional contributions to the Jesup Memorial Library, making it possible for the library to serve future generations and fulfill its mission to nourish minds, enhance lives and build community.