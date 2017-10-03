Corey to read from memoir

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Deborah Joy Corey will share her memoir “Settling Twice: Lessons from Then and Now” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m.

Prompted by the death of her parents, Corey’s book examines the complicated ties between neighbors, lovers and family, and how these relationships influence one’s life. With searing honesty, she wrote a story of hope, loyalty and regret. In her writing, she showed the reader how, despite the passage of time and a world fraught with disillusion, wonder prevails and love sustains.

Corey grew up in rural Canada with five other siblings. Her parents shared a love of storytelling with all the children.

At 17, after being inspired by Joyce Carol Oates’s “The Wheel of Love,” Corey decided to try writing. Today, she has written two critically acclaimed novels, “Losing Eddie” and “The Skating Pond,” and many prize-winning short stories. Her short stories are often used in textbooks in the United States and Canada. She now lives in Castine and returns often to Canada.

There will be books for sale and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.