Conversation to focus on civic engagement

BAR HARBOR — League of Women Voters of Maine Treasurer and past President Ann Luther will open College of the Atlantic’s Coffee and Conversation series with a look into civic engagement in Maine in the Gates Community Center on Tuesday, July 11, at 9 a.m.

Luther will discuss the topic with COA’s James Russell Wiggins Chair in Government and Polity Jamie McKown. The free event is open to the public and includes refreshments.

“From national presidential politics, all the way down to local ballot issues here in Bar Harbor, the topics of civility and constructive political discourse are on everyone’s minds right now,” McKown said. “I’m excited to have the chance to sit down with someone who has been active in this field for many years and talk about not only what the current climate looks like, but where we might be headed in the coming years – not just here in Maine, but across the country.”

Luther joined the League of Women Voters of Maine in 1998 when she retired as product manager at SEI Investments. She served as the group’s president from 2003 to 2007 and as co-president from 2007-2009. She currently serves as treasurer and chairs the league’s advocacy committee.

In her time with the league, Luther has worked for greater understanding of public policy issues and for the league’s priority issues in clean elections, campaign finance reform, voting rights, ethics in government, ranked-choice voting and repeal of term limits. Representing the league at Maine Citizens for Clean Elections (MCCE), she served that coalition as co-president from 2006 to 2011. She remains on the board of MCCE and serves as treasurer and chair of the program committee.

Luther was the 2013 recipient of the Baldwin Award from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine for her work on voting rights and elections. She was a founder of the MDI Restorative Justice Program, 1999-2000, and served on its executive board.

COA’s annual summer event series, including Coffee and Conversations, evening lectures, and the inaugural weeklong Champlain Institute, focuses on the importance of the humanities this year with a program of free presentations, conversations and art from July through August. The series brings artists, scholars, authors and leading executives to the college’s seaside campus for explorations of religious diversity, literature, conservation, history and more.