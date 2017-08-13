‘Conservation’ theme of Smart Studio show

MOUNT DESERT — “Conservation,” Smart Studio’s August exhibit, features new works by nature photographer Lori Davis and watercolors by artist Gail Cleveland.

Davis’ goals include educating her audience about the natural world and to remind them to slow down and enjoy the simple gifts “that Mother Nature has provided,” she said. Her works are included in many private and corporate collections around the world.

Cleveland, a plein air painter, shines light on the need for conservation and preservation with her images of nature. Painting outdoors for more than 45 years has made her acutely aware of the destruction of the planet.

The show will run from Aug. 15-30. Smart Studio, on Main Street in Northeast Harbor, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day but Sunday. Call 276-5152.