Conservation talk set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Conservationist Erin Myers Madeira will give a talk about the Nature Conservancy and its world view at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Monday, July 3, at 5:30 p.m.

As the population of the world increases, pressure on natural systems is predicted to intensify. Much of this pressure is expected to occur on indigenous territories and rural landscapes – places that harbor some of the world’s most abundant and important biodiversity. A future where nature and people thrive depends on deep collaboration amongst people who usually don’t work together, may not like each other and probably don’t trust each other.

In this talk, Madeira will share The Nature Conservancy’s approach to bringing together indigenous peoples, government, commercial and civil society leaders to address historic power imbalances and work together on some of the most challenging issues facing the environment and sustainable development in Washington, British Columbia, Alaska and Australia.

Madeira is the director of the Nature Conservancy’s Indigenous Peoples and

Local Communities program. Her work focuses on strengthening the voice, choice and action of indigenous peoples and local communities to shape natural territories in ways that improve people’s lives and drive conservation outcomes. She started her career as a boat captain then became a journalist. In addition to multiple roles at the Nature Conservancy, she has held positions at Resources for the Future, Climate Advisers and Center for International Forestry.

The library will be closed until 5 p.m. when the doors open for this program. Call the library at 244-7065.