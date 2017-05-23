Concert to honor Stettner

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A benefit concert to commemorate Southwest Harbor resident Larry Stettner will be held at the American Legion Hall on Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature a diverse lineup of local musicians, including Peter Lindquist, Brian Kupiec, Gus La Casse, Phil Kell, Bowen Swersey, Ruth Grierson, Rob Rheil, Timbered Lake, the Barn Arts Collective, the Blake Rosso Band and many others, all paying tribute to his memory. Andrew Simon will be the master of ceremonies.

“Larry was hugely important to the musical community around MDI, as a promoter, fan and great friend,” said Brittany Parker, event organizer. “He had tremendous energy and humor, and seemed to be everywhere. We’re organizing this to celebrate Larry in the way he would have loved the most – by coming together and playing music all through the night.”

The event is open to the public. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Common Good Soup Kitchen, the organization that Larry co-founded.

Call 460-5495 or visit www.barnartscollective.com.