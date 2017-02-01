Community read focuses on ‘Unaccustomed Earth’

BAR HARBOR — A community read featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri’s “Unaccustomed Earth” will end with a potluck and a facilitated discussion at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. The read is sponsored by the YWCA MDI, Jesup Memorial Library, Northeast Harbor Library and the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The goal of the community read is to spark a conversation and explore the differences between people. “Unaccustomed Earth,” a collection of stories, focuses on the lives of immigrant clans and U.S.-raised children, including a linked trio of tales at the book’s end. “Unaccustomed Earth” reached No. 1 on The New York Times‘ best-seller list.

Books will be available at the Jesup, Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor libraries courtesy of Sherman’s Books. For more information, contact the Jesup at 288-4245, Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065, Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333 or the YWCA at 288-5008.