Common Good Café open

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Common Good Café, which operates on a donation basis to fund The Common Good Soup Kitchen’s winter meals programs, is open daily through Oct. 8, from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

The café serves popovers with cinnamon and maple walnut butters and homemade jams, slow-cooked old-fashioned oatmeal and coffee, tea and juice at 19 Clark Point Road.

There is entertainment every Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Ricky Baker will sing and play guitar on Saturday, June 24. A traditional Celtic session is set for Sunday, June 25 (Guests are welcome to listen or bring an instrument to play). Timbered Lake, with guitar, vocals and indigenous percussion, will play on Wednesday, June 28.

Visit commongoodsoupkitchen.org or call 479-5313.