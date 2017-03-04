Cold Weather coming

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Cold Weather Company will make their Down East debut at Coda on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. as part of the East Coast tour promoting their new album, “A Folded Letter.”

The New Jersey-based independent alternative folk band trio, consisting of singer-songwriters Brian Curry, Steve Shimchick and Jeff Petescia, began performing together in 2013 at Rutgers University. The band carries a diverse sound, rich with vocal harmonies and instrumental builds reminiscent of Mumford and Sons, Fleet Foxes and Dave Matthews.

Their 2015 debut album “Somewhere New” was described by Fiftythirdand3rd as “a stunning collection of reflective and gorgeous folk-tinged pop overflowing with strong vocal harmonies and introspective lyrics.”

Local fiddle phenomenon Gus La Casse will open the evening.

Call 244-8133 or visit www.CodaSouthwestHarbor.com.