‘Coffee’ and ‘Kipling’ to wrap up Rep season

MOUNT DESERT — Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee” is playing nightly at the Acadia Repertory Theatre through Saturday, Sept. 2, at 8:15 p.m., with the final show of the season set for Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m.

“Audiences have been almost beside themselves with delight for this show,” said Producing Director Andrew Mayer. “The story has all the necessary elements for a murder mystery: A locked room. A much-resented family patriarch. A stolen formula for the most terrible weapon ever devised. A murder in the dark. At least six possible suspects. And of course, a dapper Belgian detective named Hercule Poirot.”

Also playing on Saturday, Sept. 2, but at 10:30 a.m., is the return of Jackson Gillman with “The Magic of Rudyard Kipling: ‘Just So.’” “Kipling’s famous tales lend themselves well to Gillman’s storytelling,” said Mayer. This is “a show as enjoyable for adults as for their young companions.”

General admission tickets for “Just So” go on sale at the Acadia Rep Box Office at 10 a.m. Saturday for the 10:30 a.m. performance.

Call 244-7260 or email [email protected].