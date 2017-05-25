Cocktails to help Navy families

BAR HARBOR — Galyn’s Galley will host the second annual C-4 Cocktail Fundraiser on Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to support the Navy SEAL Foundation and the newly formed Charlie Humphrey Keating IV Foundation in honor of Charlie Keating IV

Chief Special Warfare Operator Charles “Charlie” Keating IV was killed in action while conducting combat operations against ISIS in Iraq on May 3, 2016. Keating, who was a friend and family member of three Galyn’s staff members, was awarded the Navy Cross, the second-highest combat award for valor in the U.S. military.

This year, former Galyn’s staff members Stephen Leiser, Andrew Leiser and Haley Feickert will return to help celebrate Keating’s service and staff the event.

“Last year, we needed to do something to give back to the Navy SEAL Foundation, which had provided so much support for our family,” said Feickert. “This year, while the shock has worn off, we are still so grateful for everything the SEAL Foundation has done for us and want to support other families in times of crisis.”

The event will raise funds through the sale of C-4 Cocktails, a signature drink created by Andrew and Stephen Leiser for the event last year, bar gratuities, general donations and apparel items.

“Last year, we raised $3,500,” said former Galyn’s bartender Stephen Leiser, “mostly from a lot of locals and regular customers who came in to show their support. This year, we’re hoping to grow the event and create a fun way to celebrate and remember not just Charlie but all service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

While the event is centered on the upstairs bar and lounge area at Galyn’s, visiting the restaurant isn’t necessary for participation. “Last year, we had people calling in and making donations over the phone, customers ordered non-alcoholic versions of the C-4, and lots of folks from away made cash donations over the weekend leading up to the event,” said Andrew Leiser.

While the event is designed to be a celebration of life and service, there is somber understanding of the events origin. “Last spring was a really difficult and confusing time for my family,” said Feickert, whose cousin was married to Keating. “The event we did last year was one of the really good things to come out this tragedy, and while Charlie wasn’t directly connected to the island, he was in Iraq serving all of us.”

