COA’s Andrews work featured in new art book

BAR HARBOR — COA film professor Nancy Andrew’s is highlighted in a new series of monographs featuring artists “who offer new perspectives on the social, cultural, environmental and scientific controversies of our time.”

“What It Means To Be Human” (The Arts Company Inc./Artists in Context, 2016) covers the creative output of Andrews, Wendy Jacob and Natalie Jeremijenko, three artists whose work “creates an opportunity to think about who we are as humans and how we operate, living complicated lives in a time of impending, monumental change,” according to the series’ introductory essay, written by Louisa McCall.

Each of the three books in the series, McCall wrote, helps the reader to consider how to move forward on a planet in peril and to think about “our ever-evolving relationship to science, nature and each other.”

“Empathy Machine,” the monograph of Andrew’s work, contains art and film stills from her short film “On a Phantom Limb,” a collection of drawings entitled “Delirious” and a book, “Loupette and the Moon.” Much of the work is based on the artist’s experiences with acute illness and intensive care, where she experienced hallucinations, terrors and post-traumatic stress. The work has reached a wide audience, from the film department of the Museum of Modern Art to clinicians studying ICU-induced delirium and other aspects of critical care.

In his introductory essay, “The Singular Science of Nancy Andrews,” Walter M. Robinson said that Andrews “reconfigures the world so that we can see it more clearly.” Andrews’ work, he said, is akin to that of a scientist, transmuting her personal experience to reach the truth about the subjects she addresses.

“Andrews is here, and thank goodness she is, to tell us that our idiosyncratic experiences can transcend the accusation of illogic and madness. What could be more scientific than to present this work for testing against the experience of the viewer?” Robinson wrote. “Andrews’ work is a triumph of singular science, a research project to find out what is really happening to the person who becomes a patient. We could all pay attention to her findings.”

